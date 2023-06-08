American Pickers Looking For Reasons To Visit Northeast Kingdom

In this file photo from 2013, American Picker Mike Wolfe talks with Fred Webster, of Coventry, during the filming of the History Channel show. American Pickers is looking to return to the area and invites people to communicate with them.
The American Pickers are planning to come to Vermont in August and are looking for reasons to come to the Northeast Kingdom.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
The pickers are out to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable “characters” and their collections.
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” a press release states. “Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures locally. Anyone who has a unique item or story to tell and is ready to sell is encouraged to contact the show.
If interested, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. facebook: @GotAPic
The Pickers will not visit flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.