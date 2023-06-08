American Pickers Looking For Reasons To Visit Northeast Kingdom
Buy Now

In this file photo from 2013, American Picker Mike Wolfe talks with Fred Webster, of Coventry, during the filming of the History Channel show. American Pickers is looking to return to the area and invites people to communicate with them.

The American Pickers are planning to come to Vermont in August and are looking for reasons to come to the Northeast Kingdom.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments