The History Channel TV show American Pickers is traveling the country in search of people with large private collections of antiques and rare items, and is planning to be in New England in September. More specific times will be announced.
Show hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will be in New England in September, “if people in these areas have collections, we’d love to hear about them!” said show casting associate Maggie Kissinger.
The plan is to film episodes of the hit series throughout the area in September. “We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing uncertain times,” Kissinger said. “We are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming. While we plan to be in New England in September, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!”
American Pickers is a documentary series that follows Wolfe and Fritz, considered two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, they’re on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, meeting characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically-significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
Those with a collection of antiques they’d be willing to let the Pickers spend the better part of the day looking through, can send name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 855-OLD-RUST.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.