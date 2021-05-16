BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross, along with actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have joined together to urge all who are healthy to schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets.
As the nation transitions to a new, hopeful phase of this devastating pandemic, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer. “The need for blood transfusions never takes a break,” stated Mary Brant of the northern New England chapter. “It’s critical to have blood ready to go when every second counts.”
The Van Der Beek family knows firsthand how important blood donations are in a health crisis. In the past year, Kimberly Van Der Beek experienced back-to-back pregnancy losses. Each time she needed emergency hospital care and blood transfusions to save her life.
“Donating blood is something that I’ve always done throughout my life,” said James Van Der Beek. “It seemed important. But I never knew how important until the woman I love most was in a situation where that much blood made the difference between life and death. It just brought it home in a very real way.”
“If you’ve never given blood before, allow this to be your formal invitation. Will you please give blood?” added Kimberly Van Der Beek.
Here are dates and times of local blood drives:
St. Johnsbury: May 20, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., VFW, 204 Eastern Ave.; June 9, noon to 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St. (Route 2 East).
Lyndonville: May 21, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 73 High St.
Hardwick: May 18, noon to 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 206 VT Route 14 south.
Barton: May 24, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Barton United Church, 15 Church St.
Derby: June 8, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Newport Elks, 3736 US Route 5.
Newport: May 19, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St.; May 26, 10 a.m.to 3 p.m., American Legion, 35 Veterans Ave.; June 1, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW Post 798, 141 Central St.
Bradford: May 21, noon to 5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 99 Fairground Rd.
