LYNDONVILLE — A plan to glean unsalable yet edible produce from NEK farm fields and get it to local charitable organizations is moving forward.
The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD), in partnership with Salvation Farms, will soon receive an AmeriCorps VISTA service member to “help seed the NEK gleaning program.” AmeriCorps, funded by a federal agency, recruits VISTA members to help local organizations build their capacity to fight poverty.
Salvation Farms, located in Morrisville, is a non-profit organization that coordinates the collection of Vermont-grown surplus fruits and vegetables and distributes them throughout Vermont and beyond. They run a volunteer gleaning program in the Lamoille Valley, just west of the NEK.
In 2019, Salvation Farms won a grant to increase the amount of gleaned produce used in community meal sites held by the NEK Council on Aging.
Though the NEK does benefit from this gleaned food, there are no concentrated gleaning efforts on NEK farms — though there appears to be plenty of need.
According to a 2016 Salvation Farms study, there are an estimated 1.2 million pounds of produce and berries not harvested from NEK farms annually.
“There’s a lot of food that is either harvested and not sold, or not harvested because it’s not economically feasible for the farmer to do that,” said Shannon Choquette, outreach coordinator for the NEKWMD. “At the same time, our region has always had a higher level of food insecurity of the rest of the state and the COVID-19 pandemic has just exemplified that even more.”
Choquette explains that excess produce is grown quite often on farms; most farmers plant more than they plan to harvest in order to ensure a successful crop, no matter what the growing season throws their way. In bountiful years, farms then end up with extra food that they don’t have the human power, machine power, time, or even markets to harvest or sell.
In addition, some produce is cosmetically not “up to market standards” and just cannot be used in a financially viable way.
“The first time I went out to a field and gleaned, we were gleaning kale. I think anyone who had seen that kale at the farmers’ market would agree that you might not want to buy it. But it would be great in soups,” said Choquette, who admitted that she herself hates kale soup.
Choquette is quick to point out that food not sold from a farm is not “wasted.”
“That produce would never be wasted: it would be tilled back into the earth, it’d be fed potentially to livestock,” she said.
However, according to the food recovery hierarchy included in Vermont’s Universal Recycling and Composting Law passed in 2012, the best use of food is, well, to feed people. Choquette says that while NEKWMD has been offering composting services since 2007, they got into gleaning as a way to implement that hierarchy.
Choquette, representing the NEKWMD, has been part of conversations for the past three years with representatives of Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, Northeastern Vermont Development Association, Green Mountain Farm-to-School, the Vermont Foodbank, and the Vt. Department of Environmental Conversation. The group, called the NEK Food Cycle Coalition, hopes to address the very issue of food “waste” not going to those who could use it most.
In 2019, the coalition won an $11,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to look at the feasibility of a NEK food recovery collaborative to benefit local charitable food organizations.
After conducting interviews and assessing options, the coalition decided the greatest opportunity was to form a gleaning organization to manage area agricultural farm surpluses as Salvation Farms does.
“We know we have the ability to bridge the gap between healthy, wholesome local produce that is on farms that, for whatever reason, is not being sold into the local market,” said Choquette.
Choquette is excited to work with the VISTA member or members who will serve the three-year project and chart its course.
In fact, Choquette herself started at NEKWMD as an AmeriCorps member.
“I knew nothing about solid waste management, and now it’s my profession,” she said. “AmeriCorps gives people the space to gain professional skills while serving for their community.”
The member will be stationed at the NEKWMD headquarters in Lyndonville and receive support from Choquette as well as technical support from Salvation Farms.
“This position would be the perfect fit for someone who is interested in community engagement and outreach but doesn’t have the experience with it yet,” Choquette said.
The member will receive a modest living stipend funded by the 2019 grant, some benefits, and an education award at the end of the year-long term. A relocation allowance is also available.
The program is a unique one for NEKWMD to be involved in.
“Based on my understanding of America’s gleaning picture right now, we are the only solid waste district that is undertaking this type of project,” said Choquette. “Typically it’s more organizations like a food bank or a poverty relief organization [that do this type of work].”
Under Act 148, it became against the law to put organic waste, also known as food scraps, in the trash as of July 1, 2020, the Caledonian previously reported.
Twenty-eight of the NEK’s town-owned recycling centers offer food scrap composting. NEKWMD picks up the food scraps from the centers as well as commercial retailers and brings them to their paid partner: a farmer with a very large flock of chickens.
“However, [NEKWMD] wanted to figure out ways to ensure that wholesome edible food has the opportunity to make it to the local food-insecure community and neighbors rather than just immediately to a farm where it’s fed to animals or a compost facility,” said Choquette.
Choquette says that while NEKWMD does not have enough capacity to undertake a gleaning program themselves, they do have enough capacity and physical space to host someone and support them.
The hope is that, after three years, the NEK gleaning project will be a robust one, able to support itself.
“We’re really hopeful about how this will benefit the community, farmers, food-insecure populations, and all the organizations that play a role in charitable food distribution in the area,” said Choquette. “We feel like the opportunities are going to be endless.”
AmeriCorps and Choquette plan for the first NEK Gleaning Coordinator to begin in mid-April of this year. Applications are still being accepted. After a year of service, the individual can extend to continue their work or be replaced by a new member.
