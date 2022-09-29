Amid Dog Issues, Lyndon To Evaluate Animal Control Officer Position

LYNDON — Lyndon has a dog problem.
Canine complaints are going unaddressed because the town’s animal control officer and the Lyndonville Police Department aren’t on the same page — and won’t be unless something changes.
According to town officials, animal control officer and municipal pound manager Cindy Cady works a full-time job and is not available to handle animal complaints during the day.
She could not be reached for comment.
Because of Cady’s work schedule, Lyndonville Police respond to daytime animal control calls when they can.
However, LPD lacks the tools (snares, protective equipment, etc) and the budget for animal control duties.
As a result, town officials will discuss if the animal control officer position and $12,000 annual salary should be permanently shifted to the police department.
“We have to come up with something that is going to work for enforcement,” Town Administrator Justin Smith said.
The lack of oversight has created problems, Smith told the Select Board on Monday.
According to Smith, too many dog owners have not complied with mandatory licensing and rabies vaccination requirements.
Town records show there are 632 licensed dogs, well below typical numbers.
More worrisome, the town is fielding a growing number of calls about dogs biting people, attacking other animals, and wandering freely in violation of leash laws — and owners are not being held accountable.
That includes repeat offenders across town.
“There is a basic knowledge in town that there is little enforcement,” Smith said.
The Select Board is expected to discuss the matter at its next meeting, with Cady and LPD Chief Jack Harris in attendance.
In addition to public safety concerns, Smith said the lack of enforcement was a liability issue for the town.
“I just don’t want this to get to the point where we’re dealing with something massive,” Smith said.
Regardless of whether Cady remains the animal control officer, the town will continue to require her — or someone — to serve as the dog pound manager.
Cady spearheaded fundraising efforts to build the current eight-kennel facility located behind the Lyndonville Agway in March 2006.
As the manager, she cares for animals at the pound until they can be placed in homes.
In 2021, Cady reported that the pound had taken in 19 dogs and 23 cats and generated $11,700 in revenue, primarily through license fees, adoptions and donations.
It made a profit of $8,365 in 2021 minus Cady’s salary.
Cats ready for adoption can be viewed at the Agway store and dogs can be viewed by appointment (call 802-626-7297).
For more information visit www.lyndonvt.org/AnimalControl.html
