Amid Some Infrastructure Challenges, Littleton Parks And Rec Forges Ahead

LITTLETON — Although the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic has so far passed, the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department is facing some infrastructure challenges as it reopens its programs and plans new programming for the future.
The community pool and the gazebo, both at Remich Park, are down.
The pool has a leak and the gazebo remains condemned because of structural issues.
“We are having a specialist come out to look at the pool on Monday to see if we can open for the rest of the summer,” Parks and Recreation Director Caitlin Leverone said Friday. “They will help determine what it needs and what the problem is and how much it will take to fix or figure out a Plan B option.”
To run the pool, the water would have to be on constantly, she said.
At some point a new pool will be built, after voters in March approved a $200,000 warrant article for the design and construction of a new town pool, water activity area, and pump house and authorized selectmen to apply for grants and donations.
The money approved will only be expended if matched by a minimum of $2 for every $1 in the $200,000 town appropriation, which is non-lapsing and expires Dec. 31, 2026.
In June, after deterioration of the gazebo compromised its stability, the gazebo was cordoned off and placed off limits to avoid town liability.
Parks and Recreation officials are now determining a cost to fix the gazebo or, if need be, replace it.
“I’ve reached out to a couple of contractors and we are just getting quotes at this time,” said Leverone. “I’ve already had a bunch of community support reaching out with donations. I’m just hoping I can solidify that and start the work, either demolition or fixing, this summer, if not this fall, and get it ready for next year.”
Going forward, Leverone, who is two weeks into the director job, is looking at developing an annual maintenance schedule for parks and recreation assets across town.
“A maintenance schedule will help us make things last longer,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that can be looked at yearly, monthly, or weekly … I’m excited for where we’re at. There’s so much potential with the parks, with the pool, with the gazebo, to make everything better.”
As 2021 enters August, the department is winding down its summer parks programs, which are overseen by Kristi Hucksoll, the Littleton park program director, whom Leverone said has done an amazing job with this year’s program counselors.
With the pool not being open, the lifeguards were moved into the programs to help.
The youth programs this summer had a strong demand.
Unusual for 2021 was the high number of youth from other towns, the most Hucksoll said she’s seen, and some youth were from families vacationing in the Littleton area and spending just a few days or a week in the program, said Leverone.
“Having that availability for the other towns and other guests is great,” she said.
The department is now getting ready to start the after-school program and move into the fall with basketball.
The after-school program begins Aug. 30 and runs from school dismissal to 5 p.m.
“We already have quite a few sign-ups and we are looking for staff for that,” said Leverone. “It would be great to get some more counselors who need community service hours.”
Coming into the job, Leverone said she lucked out with no COVID restrictions this summer, unlike last summer, when youth were separated into pods and the concern was having enough counselors.
She will determine if there is the possibility that the after-school program will have to be separated into pods and is meeting with staff in the next few weeks to determine the plan.
While running seasonal programs, Leverone and staff are eyeing the future.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to start new programs,” she said.
One idea is to have a night with music at the skating rink.
Another is to possibly partner with The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem for an outdoor summer movie night, which she said would go well with the Littleton community.
“I would love to get that going for next year,” said Leverone.
Andrew Harper’s Littleton Flag Football League opens up another possibility.
“I have been working with him to start a flag football program next year,” she said. “Right now he’s not tied to us and he’s just using the field, but I’d love to expand his flag football program. He’s doing a men’s league and it would be great to do co-ed or boys and girls teams. That’s all in the works.”
Another idea is to develop more feeder sports programs, for activities like softball, baseball and soccer, to help generate interest in sports and help youth develop their skills.
“We want to develop those because you’re now starting to see some stresses on the softball and field hockey programs, either just not enough people or the skill level isn’t probably where it should be,” said Leverone. “That is one of my goals, to get that going, because it reflects on our town and community.”
Another plan is to use the money from the grant that was obtained by former parks director, Chris Wilkins for a multi-phase project at Remich Park that includes grading and paving a walking path around Remich, completing drainage work in the baseball field area, creating a literacy walk with signs educating people about nature or the park itself, and installing a new snack shack at the playing field.
“Those things are approved and I just have to get the right contractors,” said Leverone.
A thank you board expressing gratitude to all those who donated money or their labor to the new playground at Remich Park, that was completed last year as part of the project, will also be installed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.