St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.