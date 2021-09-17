The Caledonia Cooperative School District — who oversees Barnet, Waterford and Walden schools — took up and discussed a number of topics at their regular meeting on Monday evening. However, the theme of remembering to be kind to others and supportive of teachers, staff and school administration during another COVID-19-influenced year ran throughout.
Jessica Roy, of Barnet, CCSD board chair, told the board that she had recently read over all of the exit interviews done with staff who left the three schools over the past year.
Roy shared that a point that came up in many of the exit interviews was people feeling very overwhelmed in their jobs.
“So one important note is to just remember to always be kind, whether you’re on the negotiations team or just in general,” she said. “Teachers and principals and anybody working in a school are under a lot of pressure right now and, after reading the exit interviews, I can see that it’s happening all over the place — that there’s a tremendous amount of pressure and that we need to support each other in our jobs.”
“As a teacher myself, it really goes a long way to feel supported by board members, anybody,” said Roy, who is employed at Barre Town School. “Even if you just know teachers in your community; be kind to them and support them. It is a really hard time and I already know that we’re short-staffed in a lot of areas.”
Kilee Willey, of Walden, a newer CCSD board member who works at Lyndon Institute, agreed.
“We were under the impression that everyone would come back refreshed and focused and ready to hit the ground running for a more ‘normal’ school year,” Willey said. “And what we found is that was not the case in any area [with faculty, staff or students].”
“[At LI,] we have reverted back to what we had done in the previous school year; being extra kind, extra respectful, giving people the time and space and flexibility that they needed and keeping in mind that they did not come back to school as we would have imagined,” she added. “People dealt with a lot more over the summer than we ever could have anticipated; as [Roy] said, there’s more than you can even see or hear on a daily basis.”
Mark Tucker, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU, which oversees CCSD) superintendent, chimed in.
“I think that one of the hardest emails I’ve ever had to write in this position is when I wrote to the staff and said ‘we’re coming back with a mask requirement,’” he said. “Nobody yelled at me, but I heard from a lot of people that said ‘it just let the wind right out of my sails.’ I understand and I feel the same way; I was dancing around in the middle of June saying that we’re going to have a normal year …”
“A lot of teachers put in everything they had last year,” Roy added. “I’m trying to not get emotional about this — because it’s very much hitting home — but to put in everything you did last year and to have to give more this year … it’s a lot. It’s really a lot.”
“Just something to keep in mind, because I have a feeling that there will be a lot more exit interviews if we don’t remind ourselves,” she added. “And it’s not just the principal’s job to do that; it’s our job, it’s the community’s job.”
Staff Shortages
Earlier in the meeting, Waterford School Principal Chris Miller told board members during his principal’s report that the school is still hiring for positions.
“Do you know anybody who wants to sub? Anybody?” he said. “Just send them our way, because what’s really impacting us right now is the subs. And it’s not necessarily the case that teachers are out [because they are] sick. We have teachers who are home because their children are quarantining from school A and school B.”
Miller noted that even if there is no substitute teacher available on a given day, classroom teaching positions still need to be filled.
“So you’re pulling from people who should be doing different jobs in the building,” he said. “Right now we just have two reliable subs that can work three days a week. So tomorrow I am a middle school math teacher, which is going to be an interesting ride.”
SU-Board-Recommended Policies
Two policies recommended by the overarching CCSU board and already in force were approved unanimously by the CCSD board after a period of discussion.
Tucker explained to the board that Policy C28, the transgender and gender-nonconforming students policy, is a summation of the federal and state statutes on the topic that schools have been following for years.
“We’re not creating anything,” he explained. “This just simplifies it for us and gives us a common reference point.”
“If we did not adopt this policy, we would still be held reliable to the federal and state laws it references,” Tucker said.
Board members asked several questions regarding the policy, which includes a requirement (supported by state and federal statute) that schools allow transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room facilities that match the gender they identify with.
According to Tucker and school principals, cases of students who are uncomfortable sharing multi-stall gender-segregated restrooms or locker facilities with transgender students are resolved on a case-by-case basis and usually involve directing the uncomfortable students to a single-stall, gender-neutral bathroom or separate locker facilities.
“Generally speaking, the kids are more accepting of this than the adults,” Tucker said. “When this was pretty new, there were a lot of uncomfortable conversations that the staff and students were having. But over time, through education … the students are always ahead of us, and I think the staff understands it now.”
Policy C35 on COVID-19 mitigation was also approved unanimously by the board. While the policy establishes universal masking of all staff, students and visitors until at least Oct. 4, 2021, Tucker explained that the practice would most likely be necessary for far longer in CCSU schools and across the state.
The policy also delegates partial authority to the superintendent on COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Tucker noted that Gov. Phil Scott, the Agency of Education and the Department of Health are under a lot of pressure to come out with some sort of mask mandate.
“This [COVID-19 mitigation policy] could all be a moot point in the coming weeks anyway,” he said. “I don’t have that crystal ball that I wished I always had, but …”
Other Board Business
The CCSD board also continued their thorough review of the final Act 46 Study Committee report, highlighting portions to return to and receiving superintendent and principal input on topics including how to measure student progress within each school, as well as how to measure student progress after leaving Barnet, Waterford and Walden to go on to various area high schools.
