The Brownington Amish community will hold a benefit chicken barbecue dinner on Friday, June 25 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. to raise money for medical care costs to repair Baby Levi’s multiple heart defects.

The benefit BBQ will be at 91 Old Cemetery Lane in Brownington at Arnold’s Rescue indoor arena. Seating is available inside and out; takeout meals available.

Future benefit dinners will be held on the last Friday of each month through Sept. 24.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments