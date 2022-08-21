Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (ACHS) in Whitefield has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The funding will support renovations to the second floor of ACHS’ Whitefield location. The renovated space will expand patient access to substance use disorder, behavioral health, nutrition, and patient navigational services.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen secured the congressionally directed spending (CDS) request.
“It’s great to see these federal funds headed to Ammonoosuc Community Health Services to support expansion efforts at their facility. Improving access to patient services is an essential step to ensure Granite Staters throughout the North Country can receive the mental and physical health care they need,” said Shaheen. “I’ll continue to advocate for federal funds to expand access to primary health care and critical treatments for Granite Staters.”
“We’re thrilled to see this funding heading to ACHS to renovate our space and improve access to essential services for patients. This investment will further integrate primary care and public health activities while improving energy efficiency in our facility. We’re grateful to Senator Shaheen for helping secure this funding for this local initiative to ensure quality conditions that are vital to patients’ health, including access to food, housing and economic security,” said Edward D Shanshala II, Chief Executive Officer of Ammonoosuc Community Health Services.
As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Shaheen secured $69,047,000 for projects across New Hampshire through the CDS process in FY22 legislation that was signed into law. Shaheen recently announced more than $89 million in CDS awards that she secured in Senate Democrats’ FY23 government funding proposal for 95 New Hampshire projects, including water infrastructure, health care facility investments, educational training, resources to combat homelessness and food insecurity, support for substance use disorder programs and much more.
