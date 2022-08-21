Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (ACHS) in Whitefield has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The funding will support renovations to the second floor of ACHS’ Whitefield location. The renovated space will expand patient access to substance use disorder, behavioral health, nutrition, and patient navigational services.

