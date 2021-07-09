With the help and support of numerous volunteers and partners, the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT) has installed a StoryWalk for the enjoyment of kids and adults at their Foss Forest property in Sugar Hill.
A StoryWalk is when a children’s book is taken apart and put along a walking trail, page by page. The idea was created by Anne Ferguson, of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
“I think it’s a marvelous way to get kids interested in reading and the outdoors — two things that are just so important for youngsters,” said Ann Steuernagel, director of the Abbie Greenleaf Library in Franconia, a partner in the project.
Gal Potashnick, outreach and member services director for ACT, said that the land trust is always looking for places and trails on their properties where people can go with little kids.
The Foss Path, an easy 0.4-mile loop that now hosts the StoryWalk right off of ACT’s Pearl Lake Road parking area, was identified early on as a good trail for families, as well as those who are less mobile.
“Having talked to some people that live in the area and have kids, they’ve actually said ‘oh, we already take our kid to that path, it’s one of our favorites!’” said Potashnick. “That reinforced that we went to the right spot.”
While the land trust had been talking about putting together a StoryWalk for a while, things really came together when Franconia resident and youth service librarian at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Becky Hatfield started to volunteer with ACT about a year ago.
“[StoryWalks] are a huge passion of mine,” said Hatfield on Wednesday. “I feel like if we can bring the stories out … not just have them in the building, but bring them out in a way that builds family bonding and gets you out in nature … it’s just a great combination.”
Hatfield moved to Franconia four years ago and started volunteering with the land trust to get involved and meet people in the community. ACT’s StoryWalk idea fell right into her lap.
ACT and Hatfield worked with the Franconia library, as well as the Gale River Cooperative Preschool in Sugar Hill to identify good children’s books that fit with a theme of conservation.
The current book, “Sky Color” by Peter H. Reynolds, will stay on display on Foss Path until mid-August and then be replaced with another book every month until snow falls.
“Our hope is to encourage people to come back over and over again,” said Potashnick. “There’s just a certain experience that you get from knowing a trail really well … being able to see the seasonal shifts, recognize the different smells and sights that pop up. Part of this StoryWalk for me is just giving that experience to little kids, making it accessible, giving them a reason to get out there and hopefully, by proxy, they start to pick up on that as well.”
“It’s just another way to be outdoors and enjoy nature,” she added. “You don’t have to be out there four hours, you can walk for 20 minutes and read that nice story.”
The StoryWalk was installed in mid-June with the help of volunteers from the Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, who dug all 20 post holes along the trail.
Potashnick also worked with the Franconia library to make sure that the book featured in the StoryWalk is also on their shelves, in case a child really loves it and wants to check it out.
ACT has also recently collaborated with the library on a Nature Story Backpack program. Ten backpacks, filled with ways to get one’s child outdoors with little effort, can be checked out, just like a book.
According to Steuernagel, each backpack has a theme — birds, trees, wildflowers, frogs, etc. — with related books inside. The backpacks also include binoculars, magnifying glasses, field guides, ACT maps and a shout-out to the new story walk.
“The hope is that there’s enough in there that, regardless of age, kids will find something interesting,” said Potashnick. “Parents can pick them up and the pack gives them and their children something to do outdoors that they don’t have to plan.”
In that vein, the backpacks also include a book for adults that provides 50 activities they can do with their child in any natural space, be it a forest, park or backyard.
“The theme that really ties all this together is incorporating nature and literacy,” said Steuernagel. “Doing it through the walk, doing it through the backpack, and trying to catch kids up with their reading skills, especially post-COVID.”
Funding for the backpacks was provided by the NH State Library Summer Learning Grant and the Saul O. Sidore Memorial Foundation in memory of Rebecca Lee Spitz.
Foss Forest is the original property around which ACT was formed, back in 1999. The property, united with Overlook Farm, the Perkins-Porter Family Preserve, and MacCornack-Evelyn Forest, makes up the Bronson Hill Conservation Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.