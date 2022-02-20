Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT) is calling backcountry skiers to get to know the skiers’ local glades.
With that in mind, Cooley-Jericho Community Forest is the place for a ski tour on Feb. 25. Starting at 9 a.m., “take advantage of a great opportunity to explore new terrain, practice your skills, and connect with other backcountry skiers and riders in the White Mountains,” says the ACT’s Jake Acito.
Cooley-Jericho Community Forest has fun, varied terrain and incredible views of Mt. Lafayette and Franconia Notch. It’s one of many great off-the-beaten-path finds, and “thanks to Granite Backcountry Alliance (GBA), there are more glade options for backcountry skiers in New Hampshire, including in our corner of the Granite State,” Acito noted.
To join the tour, the ACT asks that skiers have some experience backcountry skiing or splitboarding, and are comfortable skiing/riding through ungroomed trees. “Depending on group size and ability we may have two separate tours — specific plans will be made closer to the date,” he said, adding that a beacon, shovel and probe are encouraged, but not required for the event.
Free and open to the public, a $5 donation is suggested to support ACT’s programming and conservation efforts in the region. Registration is required, at act-nh.org/education-events.
