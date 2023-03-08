Amphibian Atlas Wants Proof Newport Town Has Wood Frogs

NEWPORT — The Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas says Newport Town is the only place in Vermont without the verified existence of wood frogs.
Officials at the atlas have confirmed wood frogs live in all towns, cities, gores, and grants in Vermont except Newport Town. They have reports of wood frogs within Newport City boundaries but not outside. They are confident that wood frogs are within Newport Town. They just haven’t been documented.
The Atlas encourages residents to document this species in Newport Town and help them fill in this distribution gap in their maps.
Wood Frogs are an almost solid brown, medium-sized species of frog whose black, raccoon-like mask can easily identify, dorsolateral ridges (folds of skin running down both sides of its back), a white upper lip, and black “backpack strap” like markings on each shoulder.
Begun in 1994, Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas’s initial goal was to gather information needed to make informed recommendations regarding the conservation of Vermont’s reptiles and amphibians. Since then, the goals have expanded to gathering and disseminating data on the reptiles and amphibians of Vermont in a way that involves and informs Vermont individuals and organizations through their website at VtHerpAtlas.org.
Other reptile and amphibian documentation gaps from Orleans County are reports of eastern newts from Barton, Brownington, Coventry, Jay, and Newport City; and painted turtles from Glover, Troy, and Westfield.
