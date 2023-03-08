Amphibian Atlas Wants Proof Newport Town Has Wood Frogs
The Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas is looking for proof that wood frogs exist in Newport Town.

NEWPORT — The Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas says Newport Town is the only place in Vermont without the verified existence of wood frogs.

Officials at the atlas have confirmed wood frogs live in all towns, cities, gores, and grants in Vermont except Newport Town. They have reports of wood frogs within Newport City boundaries but not outside. They are confident that wood frogs are within Newport Town. They just haven’t been documented.

