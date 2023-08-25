Andrew Jensen Promoted To Lieutenant, Derby State Police Station Commander

State Police Lieutenant Andrew Jensen. (Contributed by VSP)

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, announced Friday that Sgt. Andrew Jensen, patrol commander and acting lieutenant at the Derby Barracks, had been promoted to lieutenant/station commander.

Lt. Jensen has served the people of Vermont for nearly 20 years, since graduating from the Vermont Police Academy in 2004. He was assigned as a trooper at the Derby Barracks, where he has spent his entire career, including an assignment as a detective trooper in the Criminal Division from 2012-14. He was promoted to sergeant/patrol commander in 2014, then was named acting lieutenant and station commander in May 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments