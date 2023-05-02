ST. JOHNSBURY — Brown and rainbow trout by the bucketful were released into the Passumpsic River on Tuesday as part of the annual stocking by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Raised for two years at the Bald Hill Fish Culture Station in Newark, the trout were trucked to the river by David Yasharian, a fish culture specialist who has been tending the hatchery for 17 years.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist Jud Kratzer, who helped carry the fish from the truck to the river in five-gallon buckets, said 500 trout were going into the river on Tuesday. The fish are between 13 and 19 inches in length. Kratzer called it the department’s “trophy trout” stocking effort because the trout are larger at 2 years old.
In addition to Kratzer, the stocking crew included Game Warden Will Seegers, fish biologist Peter Emerson and fisheries specialist Levi Brown, who made multiple trips to multiple points along the river, beginning near Fred Mold Park in St. Johnsbury and heading south. Kratzer said the Passumpsic is a good river to stock with trout due to its cold temperature and deep spots.
Two variations of rainbow trout are among the fish released into the river. One is the traditional Erwin-Arlee trout, and the other is an Eagle Lake variety. Kratzer said the department is trying to determine which variation of trout is best suited for stocking.
According to the fish and wildlife website, “By stocking both strains in the same waters, biologists will be able to directly compare the performance of each strain and determine whether a change in our rainbow trout strain will improve angler experience.”
Other bodies of water in the Northeast Kingdom where both trout strains are being stocked are Crystal Lake in Barton, Bald Hill Pond in Westmore and Echo Lake in Charleston.
To assist the department in determining the rainbow trout strain that best thrives in the bodies of water, someone who catches a stocked trout is asked to identify whether it’s an Eagle Lake or Erwin-Arlee strain. Because they look so similar, ventral fins of the stocked fish were clipped at the hatchery to help distinguish one strain from the other. If the left fin is missing, it’s an Eagle Lake strain. If the right fin is missing, the fish is an Erwin-Arlee strain.
Report the catch on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
Kratzer said the stocking crew will return to the river with another 500 trout the week of May 15.
Anglers are encouraged to cast away into the river for the “trophy trout.” The river limit is two trout per day.
