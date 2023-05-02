ST. JOHNSBURY — Brown and rainbow trout by the bucketful were released into the Passumpsic River on Tuesday as part of the annual stocking by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Raised for two years at the Bald Hill Fish Culture Station in Newark, the trout were trucked to the river by David Yasharian, a fish culture specialist who has been tending the hatchery for 17 years.

