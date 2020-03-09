Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Every animal’s personality is unique, and adding a mature pet to the family dynamic can be rewarding for all concerned. We adopted an adult dog and heartily recommend it. Someone had lost, abandoned or surrendered him. Perhaps he was the victim of the economy – 95 pounds is a lot of dog to feed – or perhaps it was the neck mass that his former owner knew would cost a lot and eventually take his life.
For whatever reason, he was relegated to the pound and after six months it was our good fortune to find him. He was one of the lucky ones, in whom there appeared to be promise, and despite having a neck mass, which made him less adoptable, his life was spared.
