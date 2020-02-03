Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Various authorities on animal behavior suggest that pets have a limited thought process. They seem to think that the animals simply respond to primal instincts – the need for food and survival. Apparently they never had pets that developed a greater level of interaction or perhaps they were unwilling to acknowledge that pets are capable of so much more.
Whenever we return home all of our dogs have greeted us with genuine adoration. Truly this is a “happy to see you” emotion and it has nothing to do with food since they were fed in the morning. Likewise, when given a treat in the morning, they would hold it carefully between their teeth, seek out the cat, and do a semi-pounce antic, teasing to show that they had something that the cat did not. At that point the cat would jump up onto the back of a chair and observe, with a look of disdain, as the dog devoured the treat.
