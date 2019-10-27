Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In ancient Egyptian times cats were treated like royalty and became objects of worship. Perhaps that explains why, even today, cats can appear disdainful, seeming to look down their noses on everything and everyone around them. Over time, superstitions developed that associated cats, especially black ones, with evil. That, too, changed when some areas of the world, including Ireland and England, saw black cats as harbingers of good fortune while white cats were considered evil.
During the Middle Ages people began to think that cats were connected with witches and Satan. It was believed that witches could transform themselves into cats and, therefore, cats were feared. Black cats were associated with the night when evil supposedly abounds. They were believed to have an air of mystery, bringing bad luck and misfortune. They instilled a sense of fear, emptiness, and impending doom. However, if a black cat entered a house or a ship of its own volition the act was supposed to bring good fortune and was perceived as a good omen. Thus, it was frowned upon to chase a cat for fear that it would leave and take the good luck with it.
