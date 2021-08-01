Awareness goes a long way toward making people vigilant about the world around them. One way to bring the plight of animals to the attention of friends, neighbors, and the general public is to write letters to the Editor of this and other newspapers. In recent weeks there has been valuable information transmitted via Letters to the Editor. These have concerned why animals should be restrained while riding in vehicles, why animals should not be left in cars in hot weather, why dogs should be restrained (especially when aggressive) and why it is important to have your pet spayed or neutered. Along with other topics you will find reports of legislation being considered, or passed, statewide. These are just a few of the areas covered by readers and writers who are concerned about practices that can endanger animals. The best part of sharing this information is that you need not be a voter or taxpayer to communicate. Even young people can participate in this process when they have concerns about protecting animals.
If you find an animal in distress or suffering from abuse or neglect you can help by reporting the situation to your local law enforcement agency, your animal control officer, local shelter, or wildlife management group. Even wild animals need public support when they are endangered or in need of assistance. However, in those instances it is unwise to approach the animal on your own. Game Wardens and their staffs are better able to assist wild animals and can procure responsible rehabilitation services when indicated.
Domestic animals need adequate food and water as well as regular veterinary attention to maintain good health. Regular exercise is also important. Attaching an ID tag to the collar with current information regarding rabies inoculation and phone number and/or place of residence can expedite their return in case they wander away from home. Microchipping is another option to help in the identification of your pet should it become lost. In these days of social media a lost animal can often be returned to its residence within hours when equipped with the proper information.
Please remember to CARE and do your part to help all animals.
