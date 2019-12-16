Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Be sure to include your favorite furry four-footed friends on your holiday gift list. It is not too late to purchase a squeaky toy for your pet. They come in every shape, size, and consistency – vinyl, rubber, plastic, fabric – you name it. The sounds they emit also can boggle the mind. Some of the toys simply squeak. Others emulate the sound of the creature in which the noisemaker is contained. Ducks quack. Cows moo. Dogs woof and arf. Chicks peep. Horses neigh. Pigs oink and cats meow. A bugle plays the rallying sound from the racetrack. There is even a yellow school buys that emits a gruff masculine voice urging, “Hey, you kids, sit down back there!’ when squeezed in just the right place. These pet chew toys can amuse your dog or cat, and you when you watch your pet at play, for hours.
For those of you with an “empty nest” the kiddie toy box can be replaced by the pet’s collection including talking Frisbees, squeaky mice, and a barnyard chorus. One favorite is the yellow school bus. What goes around comes around.
