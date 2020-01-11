One of the more frustrating events in the life of a pet owner is seeing the beloved animal looking particularly adorable and never seeming to have the camera ready to capture the moment. Whether indoors or out, your dog and/or cat can rival any animal calendar pinup with a little preparation on your part.

Knowing your pet’s behavior will help define the moment. If the morning routine includes eager anticipation surrounding the food dish, keep the camera handy. Perhaps delivery of the daily mail evokes a defensive posture. The return of the school bus at day’s end may find Fido wagging his tale in anticipation of the return of a youthful companion. A favorite chair, bathed in afternoon sunlight, may find a snoozing feline languishing in comfort and warmth. Timing is everything. Once you are familiar with the workings of your camera, and the mannerisms of your pet, you are ready for filming.

