Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
One of the more frustrating events in the life of a pet owner is seeing the beloved animal looking particularly adorable and never seeming to have the camera ready to capture the moment. Whether indoors or out, your dog and/or cat can rival any animal calendar pinup with a little preparation on your part.
Knowing your pet’s behavior will help define the moment. If the morning routine includes eager anticipation surrounding the food dish, keep the camera handy. Perhaps delivery of the daily mail evokes a defensive posture. The return of the school bus at day’s end may find Fido wagging his tale in anticipation of the return of a youthful companion. A favorite chair, bathed in afternoon sunlight, may find a snoozing feline languishing in comfort and warmth. Timing is everything. Once you are familiar with the workings of your camera, and the mannerisms of your pet, you are ready for filming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.