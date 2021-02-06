Routine annual visits with its veterinarian are essential for every pet. This allows for an assessment of overall health, as well as diagnosing any ailments that may be present. While many pets seem to dislike medical checkups the importance of such visits cannot be overstressed. A healthy checkup sets a baseline in the event treatment is needed for an illness at some future date.
Dogs need basic vaccines for rabies and this is a nationwide requirement due to the severity of the disease and its potential for transmission to humans. DAPP includes distemper, adenovirus (a respiratory condition), parvovirus (attacks on the GI or cardiac system), and parainfluenza (a disease causing breathing difficulties). The leptospirosis vaccine protects the dog’s immune system from diseases resulting from waterborne organisms. Bordatella guards against kennel cough. Puppy boosters are also part of basic vaccines for good canine health.
Cats also need vaccines for rabies. Other routine feline vaccines include kitten boosters, feline leukemia, and FVRCP. This last one covers viral rhinotracheitis that causes pulmonary and respiratory symptoms, calicivirus which is a protection for respiratory problems, and panleukopenia which attacks white blood cells and is also known as feline distemper.
Additionally, other vaccines may be indicated on a case by case basis, such as protection from Lyme Disease. Often boosters are needed for a particular vaccine in order for it to fully protect your pet.
Among the expenses of maintaining a healthy pet are the veterinary bills and the costs of vaccinations. Preventative care will be far less expensive than dealing with the costs of treating an illness, not to mention the emotional costs to you and your pet when it becomes sick. Some veterinarians offer programs to encourage annual checkups and routine vaccinations for your pet. For a nominal one-time, non-refundable fee the routine vaccines mentioned above will be free for the life of your pet when you pay the cost for the annual exam. (Note: other testing and specialized vaccines are NOT included in the program and would result in an additional cost.) Reminders for the annual visit will be sent, but it is up to the pet owner to adhere to the requirements of the plan to keep it in force.
Optimal wellness should be the goal of every pet owner. Regular checkups and vaccinations help to assure that your pet will remain in good health. While you are scheduling your own Covid vaccination(s), CARE about your pet and schedule an appointment with its veterinarian today.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
