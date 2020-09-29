Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris issued an arrest warrant for Hardwick resident Graham Cassinell after Cassinell failed for the second time in two weeks to appear in court on a charge of cruelty to animals.

Cassinell, 40, was originally cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 14, to answer the charge. After he failed to appear for arraignment, the court issued a judicial summons for Cassinell to come to court for a re-scheduled arraignment on Monday, Sept. 28th at 8 a.m.

