BROWNINGTON — In their quest to preserve a rare breed of French donkeys, an animal rescue organization with a chapter in this Northeast Kingdom town as well as their original preserve in Florida, has brought a young male Pitou donkey to their farm on Hinman Settler Farm this spring.
The young donkey is the first of the Poitou breed to arrive in the United States in 15 years and comes from a French Les Races Mullasieres, which works to breed the donkeys using strict criteria based on the breed’s genetics and ancestry. There are an estimated 50-60 in the United States.
They have huge, fuzzy ears fringed in fur, that are as large as 15 inches. They are the size of horses, weighing 700-1,100 pounds, and are both docile and affectionate.
In 1977, there were only 44 of the breed remaining worldwide and efforts to try to save the Poitou have seen that number grow, but they still are only in the 500 range, according to the Northwest Poitou Donkey Institute at the Ebey’s Landing National Wildlife Reserve on Whidbey Island, Wash.
One of the Poitou at the farm is pregnant, after a successful effort at the University of Illinois last year to attempt to use frozen semen to impregnate several of the Vermont donkeys that came into the rescue group’s ownership. Quiche Lorraine, one of the donkeys who live at the animal rescue in Vermont is expected to deliver a baby Poitou this July and is receiving careful monitoring by a vet.
According to the operators of the local rescue group, there are fewer than 500 Pitou donkeys in existence worldwide.
Kipling, a 10-month-old donkey, arrived at the nonprofit animal rescue begun by Sue Arnold in recent weeks, said Bari Fischer, Arnold’s friend and partner in the effort to breed more Pitou donkeys. Their mission is twofold, they hope to keep the lineage going, and have a line of the rare donkeys grow in the United States, and doing so successfully can help to raise needed funds for their animal rescue work.
“We’re doing our darndest to make a difference,” explained Fischer on a recent visit to the animal rescue.
At both the Florida and Vermont properties, animals of many varieties live out their lives, many after being rescued from abusive circumstances, the women said.
In addition to Kipling arriving in Vermont, the friends, along with Fischer’s husband, Doug (they are the former owners of the White Caps Campground in Westmore, on the shores of Lake Willoughby), the friends and animal lovers over the winter saw an Amish-constructed indoor riding arena go up on the land on Hinman Settler Road, constructed by friends of theirs in the local Amish community in the NEK.
Market To Begin Memorial Day
That arena will be rented for equestrian use and events, and beginning on Memorial Day weekend, the first farmers’ and crafts market will be hosted at the site, both in the barn, and around the property.
Fischer said the Saturday markets will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and food trucks are also invited to rent space at the nonprofit’s farm and set up on the site.
The group is hoping to attract local farmers and artisans to sell their wares at the venue which will be protected from rain and easy for setup since no tents will be needed. Fischer said the plans call for 15 x 15 spaces to be rented for $20 for the day. She said food will be sold and some of the local Amish neighbors plan to have a huge steel cooker going and tables at the back of the arena for seating.
The Saturday markets will run through the end of September.
People will be welcome to grab food from one of the vendors or food trucks participating and enjoy their meals while watching the rescue animals at the farm, Fischer said on Sunday.
The arena was constructed from hand-hewn local lumber from the property in Brownington and all Amish built, according to Fischer. She said there are between 15 and 18 Amish families who have settled in the Orleans County area in recent years.
They will be charging a nominal fee after the first week for a space and the market will run every Saturday starting Memorial Day.
Fischer said in recent days that the inaugural market will be free for vendors to participate in, with a possible donation to the rescue, to help start the market but there will not be a required fee to participate in the first one.
“We just want to get it started with a bang!” she said.
For more information about either the farmers and craft market or the Amish dinners, contact Fischer at (239) 872-7333.
Like breeding the Pitou donkeys and selling them to organizations that will care for them such as zoos, the income from the farmers’ and craft market will help to cover costs of the animal care for the rescue group, Fischer explained.
The property including the new barn will also be used for another locally important cause beginning the last Friday of the month at the animal rescue on Hinman Settler Road: an Amish dinner to raise funds to assist a local family whose baby was born with a major heart defect, said Fischer.
The first event is on May 29th from 4:30-7 p.m.
Food will be made by local Amish families and served at the arena, to help defray the medical expenses for the baby boy, Levi Miller, said Fischer, who has been assisting the family and is friends with many of the local Amish who have settled in the area.
Of the effort to help the family including the planned last Friday of the month dinners, Fischer said, “The entire Amish community is putting it together.”
The dinners will feature BBQ chicken, salads, baked beans and desserts for all locally made by Amish people in the community, said Fischer. The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children, and additional donations to help the family are welcome. Children under 5 are free.
She said plans are also underway to make a map that can be distributed to visitors to the Saturday markets and Friday night Amish dinners over the summer so that people can find their way to the various Amish family farmstands around Orleans County, where they sell everything from furniture to quilts to homemade baked goods and canned items.
Fischer said the local Amish industries include cabinetry, outdoor rough-hewn furniture, canvas work for boats and campers, candy and baked goods and more.
More About The Rescue Group
The nonprofit animal group is called Arnold’s Rescue North, at 2531 Hinman Settler Rd.
Arnold is a federally-licensed wildlife rehabilitate through the USDA and the Fish and Wildlife Department, and her rescue group is a 501 (c) (3), and donations are tax-deductible.
“We don’t get paid for what we do,” said Arnold, saying donations make the work to rehabilitate and care for the animals possible. “We take them in and give them a permanent home.”
She said earlier the new site in Vermont is ideal for the horse and donkey rescue branch of her organization’s work and she’s loving having the new property in the NEK.
When the donkeys came into the rescue group’s possession, both Arnold and Fischer — who serves on the organization’s board of directors as a volunteer, “had never seen anything like them,” said Fischer.
Fischer’s intrigue took off and she began to learn more about the Poitous.
A foundation in Hartland, Vt, begun by the late Debbie Hamilton, called Hamilton’s Rare Breeds, had a herd of the animals, and the woman who has been assisting with the foundation there, Pat Hastings, was looking to disperse the herd. Three of those Poitous recently found their way to Arnold’s Rescue North in Brownington, the women explained.
Initially, Hastings had offered to donate two of the Poitous to the rescue, but she ended up donating three, said Fischer.
Fischer’s research led her to obtaining frozen Poitou semen in the hands of a breeding program in Maryland and she paid for the storage fee to preserve it. She said she continued to reach out about the donkeys and recently made a connection to a vet at the University of Illinois veterinary school who talked with the vet for the Brownington rescue. They discussed a breeding trial using the five Poitou donkeys and the semen which was stored.
The hope is that foals will result and they can help to continue the line, and that the sales of the rare donkey offspring to zoos and places they will be well cared for will help to support the rescue group’s efforts by raising funds, explained Arnold.
“The animals will not go to private owners,” explained Arnold.
They are hoping to help preserve the breed and get more of the special, very gentle animals on display to be seen by people. The women have an interest in seeing the Poitous at the Vermont rescue site be used for therapy for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, said Fischer whose background is a therapist.
According to Fischer, the breed has Roman lineage. They were used to pull cannons during wartime in the Poitou region of France.
They are as large as horses, and the herd at the rescue range in age from 8-15 years.
“We’re hoping to keep the breed going,” said Arnold.
The organization has a social media page on Facebook through which donations may be made — feed for the animals is always welcome too. Or people can contact Arnold at (802) 754-6804 or via email at rehabber000@gmail.com.
Tax-deductible donations can also be sent to: Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center North, 2531 Hinman Settler Road, Brownington, VT 05860.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.