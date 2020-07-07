The Burke Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors canceled the Burke Fall Festival after considering news related to the COVID-19 pandemic and consulting with volunteers.
The event was set for Sept. 26 in East Burke. It has happened in the village for the last 32 years, always on the last Saturday in September. Residents and visitors have enjoyed a parade, huge craft fair, BBQ, kids’ activities, wagon rides, music, and more.
In deciding to cancel this year, directors cited a predicted resurgence of coronavirus in the fall. “While it is certainly hoped that the pandemic subsides and event restrictions in Vermont ease up by September, it is too risky for all involved to start all of that preparation now only to find out a few weeks prior to the event that it must be cancelled for public health reasons,” stated information from the directors.
“We are extremely grateful to all our volunteers, many of whom have been involved with the festival for double digit years and take on tremendous responsibilities related to the event,” said Chamber Administrator Laura Malieswski.“We are also very appreciative of all the local businesses that sponsor the event, our craft fair vendors, and of course, everyone who attends the festival, whether they come just one year or have been going for decades.”
She also said the Chamber hopes to organize some smaller events in the summer and fall to bring the community together to benefit local businesses.
