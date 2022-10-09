BARNET — Cars lined the driveway and out to the street in front of the Barnet Congregational Church as people stopped by to drop off bags of donated clothing Saturday morning.

All month, people can bring their gently used clothing – with no rips, stains, holes, missing buttons or broken zippers – to the church, which is no longer a functioning house of worship but a community gathering space for events like the twice annual clothing drive.

