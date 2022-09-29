Annual Life Chain Public Witness To Be Held In Newport
Over 30 people gathered on Main Street in Newport Oct. 4th, 2020 for the annual Orleans County Life Chain. (Photo by Joe Young)

NEWPORT — The annual Life Chain public witness of pro-life supporters will be held Sunday, October 2 from 2-3 p.m. at 100 Main Street in Newport, next to the Emory Hebard State Office Building.

“The Life Chain is peaceful, prayerful, pro-life, public witness of pro-life individuals,” Orleans County Life Chain Coordinator Jeannine Young. “Signs are provided. We’ve never had any confrontations, so it is a friendly, prayerful gathering of pro-life individuals.”

