Annual Life Chain Public Witness To Be Held In Newport

NEWPORT — The annual Life Chain public witness of pro-life supporters will be held Sunday, October 2 from 2-3 p.m. at 100 Main Street in Newport, next to the Emory Hebard State Office Building.
“The Life Chain is peaceful, prayerful, pro-life, public witness of pro-life individuals,” Orleans County Life Chain Coordinator Jeannine Young. “Signs are provided. We’ve never had any confrontations, so it is a friendly, prayerful gathering of pro-life individuals.”
Young added that Newport has been the site since the first Life Chain. She has been organizing it since 2004 and before then it was organized by Orleans County Right to Life.
Last year, 27 people participated; the year before that 31. Young predicts participation to be in that range again this year.
“We don’t call it a demonstration, since we do not actively engage with any passers-by,” Young said. “It is a peaceful, public witness. We have seen more positive responses in the last few years than negative reactions from those driving by.”
She added that this year carries a bit more significance than in past years due to the reproductive rights constitutional amendment (Article 22) which will be on the ballot in November and also the recent Dobbs decision regarding Roe v. Wade.
“I think it is more significant this year to get the pro-life message out there,” she said. “We have signs with the phone number to call for support if they have a problem pregnancy.”
The public witness will have the pro-life individuals standing for 60 minutes praying for an end to abortion. Young says that 2,000 cities across North America are expected to participate.
Also, Young adds that the 2022 Chains will bring the ministry’s total for America and Canada to over 25,000 Chains since 1987, and no illegal act by a participant has ever been reported to Life Chain’s national office.
