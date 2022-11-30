BETHLEHEM — Braving a blustery wind and beating an incoming rain, community members, representatives of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, and local students turned out in strong numbers for the 17th annual tagging and loading of the Trees For Troops on Wednesday morning.
The trees collected at the local level will join thousands more nationwide that will go to military service members and their families in time for the holidays.
It marked the first year that the loading wasn’t done at The Rocks Estate, just up the road and where major renovations are advancing to convert the Carriage Barn into the northern headquarters for SPNHF.
Instead, the 2022 collection point for trees from local tree farms in New Hampshire and Vermont was the 23-acre South Farm, a Christmas tree farm just above Profile School.
The farm is owned by Nigel Manley, senior outreach manager at The Rocks, who this year retired after over three decades as The Rocks’ Christmas tree farmer.
Since 2007, the fifth-grade class at Bethlehem Elementary School has participated locally in the national Trees For Troops program and has taken the lead in tagging the several hundred trees brought to Bethlehem.
On Wednesday, 28 students participated.
“This is great,” said BES Principal Sue Greenlaw. “It’s one of our biggest classes.”
In addition to tagging the trees and then forming a human assembly line to load them into FedEx trailers, BES students in past years have done their own fund-raising by calling local businesses to raise money for the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, the nonprofit charitable arm of the National Christmas Tree Association that puts on Trees For Troops.
“This year, we only did the tags and loading activity,” said Greenlaw. “The pandemic kind of stopped some of the other pieces that we used to do.”
The school, though, is easing back into it and hopes to resume the fund-raising component in the future, she said.
Unable to participate in 2020 because of the pandemic and participating but with COVID-19 restrictions in 2021, this year was the first normal Trees For Troops year since 2019.
“It has evolved every year,” said Greenlaw. “During the pandemic, we had some mixtures of fifth and sixth graders, but we’re back to typical classes. So fifth grade it is. It’s nice to have some normalcy. It’s been great and we’re happy to be back at it.”
The students agree.
“I think it’s really nice that we do this,” said Sage Boisseau. “When people get the trees, it puts a smile on their face.”
Several students this year have close family members who served, including Brock Culver, whose Uncle Dan, of Jefferson, served in the Navy, and Connor MacElhiney, whose great-grandfather served in World War II as a fighter pilot.
Brock said he enjoys loading up the trees knowing that they’re going to those who serve or have served their country.
“My grandparents used to be in the war,” said fifth-grader John Starr. “They are really nice and sometimes tell me about the Army.”
Also having a direct connection is Kate Harrington, the new superintendent of White Mountains SAU 35, whose grandfather, James Harrington, served in World War I and whose father, Robert Harrington, and brother, George Harrington, served in the Army.
It was Kate Harrington’s first time participating in Trees For Troops.
“This is near and dear to my heart,” she said. “It’s amazing to be able to give back to the military and also to be able to support the children of this area.”
BES fifth-grade teacher Christine Young-Rineer said the 2022 participation was one of the school’s best efforts so far, with the class showing much caring and emotion as they decorated the tree tags, prepared for the big day, and made it a success.
“There’s a lot of good, positive energy,” she said. “We’re proud of them helping out the community in this way. They care deeply about it. It’s connected to their lives.”
The years of participation have turned Trees For Troops into a unique community event, said Young-Rineer.
“This is so special for the kids,” she said. “Every year, they get ramped up and excited about it. Every year, the fourth graders say, ‘Oh, great, we get to do that next year.’
Adults also get caught up in the excitement.
Ray Meyer, a field services representative for FedEx, has participated for years and helped get the local event rolling, said Manley.
“I enjoy it because it kicks off my holiday season,” said Meyer. “It’s good to be involved.”
The 390 trees brought to the South Farm from some two dozen donating tree farms in New Hampshire and Vermont were loaded into two FedEx tractor-trailers and will be transported to a Marine Corps base in South Carolina.
Annually, donated Christmas trees are distributed to servicemen and women and their families across the country as part of the longstanding effort to brighten their holidays.
This year, a total of 17,000 trees nationwide were donated, said Manley.
They will be picked up from 54 locations and delivered to 84 military bases.
Trees For Troops in Bethlehem is a partnership between FedEx, the corporate sponsor that delivers the trees to more than 70 military bases in the United States and overseas; SPNHF and The Rocks Estate; the students at BES; and about a dozen local business sponsors.
The students take center stage.
“We use this opportunity to teach them about community service,” said Manley, who serves on the boards of both the National Christmas Tree Association and Christmas SPIRIT Foundation.
Trees For Troops provides free farm-grown Christmas trees to members of the U.S. armed forces in all military branches and their families. Since 2005, trees have gone to those both stateside and overseas.
The program runs through tree donations from SPNHF, businesses, and tree farmers in New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as through sponsorships and volunteers. FedEx picks up the trees and ships them at no charge.
