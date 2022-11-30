BETHLEHEM — Braving a blustery wind and beating an incoming rain, community members, representatives of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, and local students turned out in strong numbers for the 17th annual tagging and loading of the Trees For Troops on Wednesday morning.

The trees collected at the local level will join thousands more nationwide that will go to military service members and their families in time for the holidays.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments