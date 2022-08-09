NEWPORT − Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention Vermont Chapter are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

The annual Newport Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Vermont Chapter will be held at North Country Union High School in Newport on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.

