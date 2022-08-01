Annual Rabies Bait Drop Set For Aug. 5-13

Example of a rabies bait blister pack (Contributed Photo from Vermont Department of Health)

The annual Rabies Bait Drop is scheduled to begin Aug. 5. The week-long bait drop is part of a nationally coordinated effort between the State of Vermont and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to prevent the spread of rabies.

Rabies vaccine – in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks – will be dropped in rural areas of Vermont from low-flying aircraft and placed by hand in residential centers. Pilots can control the release of bait to avoid residential areas. When an animal bites into the bait, it takes in the oral vaccine and will develop immunity to rabies. Approximately 450,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities across eight counties.

