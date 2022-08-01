Annual Rabies Bait Drop Set For Aug. 5-13

The annual Rabies Bait Drop is scheduled to begin Aug. 5. The week-long bait drop is part of a nationally coordinated effort between the State of Vermont and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to prevent the spread of rabies.
Rabies vaccine – in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks – will be dropped in rural areas of Vermont from low-flying aircraft and placed by hand in residential centers. Pilots can control the release of bait to avoid residential areas. When an animal bites into the bait, it takes in the oral vaccine and will develop immunity to rabies. Approximately 450,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities across eight counties.
The bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. “You can’t get rabies from the bait,” said state epidemiologist Patsy Kelso, “but if you find a bait pack, please don’t touch it unless necessary. Leave the bait undisturbed so it can be eaten by wild animals.”
If the bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag. If your pet eats a bait, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.
So far this year, 15 animals in Vermont have tested positive for rabies, four of which have been raccoons.
