ST. JOHNSBURY — The annual Victorian Holiday Celebration will get underway in downtown St. Johnsbury this Saturday, presented by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, including visits with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, craft making for children, music, open houses at museums, a holiday bazaar and more.

According to Chamber Director Tara Holt, The Victorian Holiday is “a seasonal celebration meant to provide entertainment, to provide time to get out and have a stress-free day with the family, and to showcase the rich cultural opportunities St. Johnsbury is known for.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.