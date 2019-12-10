Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
As the train comes rumbling through, David Powers, center, listens to young Hollis explain the finer points of the holiday train set at last year's Victorian Christmas celebration at the Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury, with Brennan at left. (File Photo)
Brahm Schweigert oversees activities at the holiday train set a year ago at the Welcome Center. It was part of St. Johnsbury’s Victorian Christmas celebration. This year, many other activities will also take place at the Fairbanks Museum, History & Heritage Center, Good Shepherd Catholic School, and more, during the annual day of holiday festivities in downtown St. Johnsbury on Saturday. (File Photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The annual Victorian Holiday Celebration will get underway in downtown St. Johnsbury this Saturday, presented by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, including visits with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, craft making for children, music, open houses at museums, a holiday bazaar and more.
According to Chamber Director Tara Holt, The Victorian Holiday is “a seasonal celebration meant to provide entertainment, to provide time to get out and have a stress-free day with the family, and to showcase the rich cultural opportunities St. Johnsbury is known for.”
