Annual VT Rabies Bait Drop, To Stop The Spread Of Rabies, Starts Aug. 1.

Example of a rabies bait blister pack. (Image courtesy of Vermont Department of Health)

BURLINGTON — The annual Rabies Bait Drop, a week-long, cooperative effort between the State of Vermont and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services to stop the spread of the rabies, starts on Aug. 1.

Rabies vaccine — in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks — will be dropped in rural areas of Vermont from low-flying aircraft and placed by hand in residential centers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments