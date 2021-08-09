LITTLETON — What has become an annual walk in the North Country to benefit veterans has for the first time broke $2,000 in fundraising.
The proceeds help fund research into post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.
Called 31 Miles for 31 Heroes and organized locally by Lancaster resident and retired Air Force veteran John Percey, it began for the second consecutive year in Littleton, leaving Schilling Beer Co. at 8 a.m. Saturday for Twin Mountain along a route that included Union Street in Littleton, Wing and River roads in Bethlehem, and Route 302 out to the state police barracks in Twin Mountain and doubling back to finish at Schilling.
“We completed another successful event,” said Percey. “I was joined for the first 11 miles by my wife, Cassandra, and Paula Bystrzycki.”
Bystrzycki, a teacher at St. Johnsbury Academy whose son served in the Air Force, walked the entire distance with Percey last year, but prior commitments meant she had to leave early on Saturday.
“My sons, Eli and Jude, and their friend, John Randall, kept me company for the last eight miles,” said Percey. “Dave [Victor] from Littleton VFW Post 816 provided logistics support in their van.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraising total for Percey’s North Country Ruckers team was $2,207.”
The 2021 31 Miles For 31 Heroes campaign so far totals $35,332.
There is still time to donate since the main event in Washington D.C. is being held Saturday, he said.
Percey’s fundraising site is at www.classy.org/fundraiser/3276223.
In addition to raising money and awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury research, the 31 Miles for 31 Heroes walk that benefits the nonprofit 31 Heroes Project also raises money for the families of the fallen during times of need.
The event is a “memorial ruck” (a term for military rucksack) that honors the sacrifices of the 30 active duty military members and one military working dog killed when their helicopter was shot down by enemy fire on Aug. 6, 2011, in Afghanistan.
In addition to the main event at the nation’s capital, where it began in 2012, local walks called “shadow rucks” have been held across the United States and in other countries.
Percey, who participated in two walks in Washington, D.C., began the North Country ruck in 2015.
Before moving the North Country event to Littleton in 2020 to generate more awareness and participation, Percey had organized it in Lancaster, walking a 31-mile route along Route 3 to Stratford Hollow and turning back for Lancaster.
Percey does the full 31 miles and is often joined by area residents for several miles or more of the route.
He is among those participants who carry two bricks in a rucksack, one to represent the lives of the fallen and the other to represent the burdens carried by their families.
Throughout the walk they will stop to read the names and biographies of the the fallen and raise a canteen of water to their memories.
The shade along Wing and River roads helped this year, though midway through he faced a challenge, one he overcame with persistence and the end goal in sight.
“I had some struggles at the turnaround and got nauseous and felt pretty sick,” said Percey. “Luckily, the van was there and I changed out my shoes and socks. I contemplated leaving my ruck there and going with just my flag, but I would have hated myself in the morning. So I grabbed my ruck and got some Gatorade and spent some time in the shade and was okay after that.”
The amount of money he has raised for 2021 was significantly higher than any year before and the largest amount in 2021 for any 31 Miles for 31 Heroes team (right now, the North Country Ruckers has just Percey as an official member).
Last year’s total of more than $1,700, was the second highest raised by Percey.
On Saturday evening, Schilling CEO Jeff Cozzens and crew provided dinner for everyone involved.
“Jeff really wants to be more involved next year and get an earlier jump on it,” said Percey.
For several years in Lancaster, Percey worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, a job that kept him fit for the 31 Miles for 31 Heroes walk, as it involved miles of walking per day.
Three weeks ago, he began working inside the Lancaster post office as a clerk, meaning he will now need to train outside work hours for the annual event.
For 2022, Percey plans the North Country Ruckers event on Aug. 6, the day the 31 heroes in Afghanistan made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country.
He thanked everyone involved for their contributions in 2021, among them the Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Littleton and Lancaster for their donations.
“I’d like to thank the people in the community for helping me get beyond my fundraising goals,” said Percey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.