A community members wishing to remain anonymous is sponsoring a raffle at H.O.P.E. in Lyndonville this holiday season through which senior citizens can win money.
H.O.P.E.’s first annual Senior Raffle winner of $25 was drawn Friday, Dec. 6. Congratulations to Lillian Schneider. There will be three more drawings during the month of December. Anyone over 65 who has not entered yet, stop in to H.O.P.E. No purchase necessary. One entry per person. All drawings will be held on Fridays.
