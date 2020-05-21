Anonymous Donor Makes Summer Lunch Program Possible At NCSU

NEWPORT CITY - An anonymous donor has made it possible for schools in the North Country Supervisory Union to provide lunches for students this summer.
The challenge is to figure out how to provide those lunches in a safe manner when the weather is hot, and who will be involved when most school staff are on vacation.
Students currently receive meals each day while they learn remotely at home due to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bus drivers, aiding by staff volunteers, deliver lunches to students at home. The elementary schools provide the lunches to every student who lives in that school’s district, from pre-school to grade 12.
The lunch delivery plan and budget ends when school officially ends in June.
But an anonymous donor gave Hunger Free Vermont $7,000 to provide a summer meal program to children in need through the local schools, says John Castle, superintendent of NCSU.
That donation has presented Castle and his leadership team with another challenge in a spring of challenges.
“We are trying to figure out logistics of all of this. It’s much more cumbersome than people might imagine,” Castle said.
First, the people who have made home deliveries of lunches possible - the drivers, the school cooks, the staff who have volunteered to assist in the deliveries - don’t work in the summer. Many have vacations or some even have other jobs lined up, Castle said.
And then there’s an obvious problem: Schools can’t just leave a lunch on the side of the road when it’s 85 degrees.
Families have been using coolers provided by the school. But Castle said some do not put cooler packs or ice in the coolers so they are at a safe temperature to leave food in for any length of time.
These challenges have prompted each school to send out a survey to all parents asking if they would like to receive the lunches for four to six weeks in the summer. And then the schools want to know how those families would be able to access the lunches.
They expect that not every family will want the meals, he said.
Castle said some schools might use volunteers to drive meals around to some families in need, to deliver when someone is home.
Or families will plan to pick up their lunches a couple of days a week at the school.
They are trying to work with their Encore summer school program.
Some school boards may want to subsidize the donation if the demand is high enough.
And some schools may work together to provide lunches, so no one district’s staff is inconvenienced during the summer vacation time, Castle said.
Making this summer lunch program work is an extra burden for school leaders who are already working through the protocols of how to provide school in the fall - in school, at home, or a possibility of both.
But the donation is worth the effort, he said.
