Anonymous Donors Help Local Family In Need

There is a spirit of giving in the community of Northumberland.
To date, residents and businesses have donated more than $1,500 in goods and services to a family in need, as well as to others.
With resources depleted, Northumberland police are now looking for other anonymous donors to help the next person.
Just before Christmas, police responded to what Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier called a “brutal” domestic violence incident that, following the arrest of the suspect, left a mother and four young children living on the edge.
“We got the danger out of the house and were immediately confronted with a picture of great need in the house because the primary wage earner was gone and the other person involved had just been laid off,” said Pelletier. “There was a limited amount of food in the house, the lady’s gas tank to her van was just about empty, the oil tank was just about empty, there was hardly any firewood, and now you’re looking at Christmas coming up.”
In the North Country, the role of police goes beyond just putting handcuffs on people and involves “community care-taking,” he said.
“It’s about participating in the community and helping people get by,” said Pelletier. “So we put out the call to people we knew who could potentially help us out. The next thing we knew we had donors for a Secret Santa-like thing, for gifts for the kids.”
The four children’s age range from about 6 to 14.
“We made a call to somebody who ended up filling the oil tank the following day,” he said. “Then there was a door that was damaged during the initial altercation and it was leaking cold air. It was bitter cold during that week and a torrent of cold air was coming into the main living space. We called one of our part-time officers who knew a guy who could help us out with that. We had a local contractor come in who did the work at no charge to the family.”
More generosity followed.
“We had a whole bunch of food cards and coupons at the station that someone previously donated to us that we were keeping for an appropriate time,” said Pelletier. “We ended up getting a carload of decent food to sustain them. Then somebody else filled the gas tank and somebody else bought a gas card for the mom. This girl also had her catalytic converter stolen on her vehicle. We were able to source an aftermarket cat for her at no cost and the labor to install it was donated. People chipped in to make that happen.”
The same night they dealt with the domestic disturbance, Northumberland police handled another situation after a resident called to say they were completely out of heating oil and their furnace stopped running.
“One of the officers filled a five-gallon can with diesel and poured diesel into their tank, and one officer who knows how to bleed lines got the furnace running,” said Pelletier. “The following day, somebody else donated another 50 gallons.”
In the meantime in both circumstances, police were helping the residents fill out fuel assistance applications.
For the donors, Pelletier said they all want to remain anonymous.
He called what they did encouraging.
“In spite of everything that goes on around us politically and every other which way, the people who live here side by side haven’t forgotten how to take care of each other,” said Pelletier. “It was just amazing to see the outpouring of help that came across to this family. It’s reassuring. Things seem to have broken down, but that basic we-all-have-to-get-through-this-together mentality still is here. That is what makes life good here.”
The $1,500 expended in goods and services has pretty much depleted the police department’s pool of funds for such efforts.
“No public money was used,” said Pelletier. “It was strictly all donations out of pocket. Anybody who’s interested in helping us continue to do good stuff, if they want to donate food cards or gas cards and kind of thing, can purchase them and drop them off at the station or they can put themselves on a list to be on call and we’ll compile a list of anonymous donors.”
Police can call such donors if someone needs, for example, heating fuel for the winter, he said.
“We’ll handle distributing to those in need when we have people who need it,” said Pelletier. “The new problem we have is we are pretty much out of that stuff, and that’s why we’re actively seeing if anyone is willing us to help us source help for those in need because there will always be someone in need.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.