It’s been four months since Catamount Arts announced a temporary closure due to COVID-19 safety concerns, and the Eastern Avenue arts center remains shuttered. Like arts organizations nationwide, Catamount is struggling to provide at least a fraction of its usual programming while prioritizing community health and safety. The annual Summer Solstice Tractor Raffle was one event they did not have to cancel; nevertheless, it did not go quite as expected and in fact ended with Jody Fried, Catamount’s executive director, in tears.
“We’re here to support the community,” says Fried, recalling the surprise turn of events at this year’s raffle. “And in this case, the community turned right around and supported us.”
The Summer Solstice Raffle allows one winner to choose from among three prizes: a tractor, a Harley, or $10,000 cash. This year’s winner, a couple from Monroe, NH, opted for the cash. Then they donated every cent of it to Catamount.
“Catamount is a way of life,” said the winner, who asked to remain anonymous. “They’re the bedrock of this community, and we’re very, very happy to figure out a way to give back so others can enjoy it.”
When the couple moved to the area years ago, a friend told them they’d never worry about finding things to do here. They weren’t sure what their friend meant, but found out soon enough. “We’ve been totally blown away by everything Catamount does for the area,” the Monroe couple adds. “You can do something every night of the week.” They take in as many events in as many venues as they can, and specifically mention music by Bob Amos and Dana and Sue Robinson, exhibits in the Fried Family Gallery, First Night, movies and OSHA lectures at the arts center, and programming at partnering venues such as Greensboro’s Highland Center and Court Street Arts.
It’s not the first time Catamount’s annual raffles—winter’s All-Wheel for the Arts car raffle and the Summer Solstice raffle—have revealed this community’s deep generosity. Past winners have given their prizes to neighbors or relatives in need, and one winner donated his prize Subaru back to Catamount. But the pandemic has worn resources thin, and there was a moment in the spring where organizers weren’t sure whether to hold the raffle at all.
“People are out of work,” Fried says. “On the one hand, it’s a great time to win a prize, but on the other hand, with everything going on, do people want to hear about a raffle right now?” With no precedent for how to gauge interest during a pandemic, Catamount decided to proceed and let ticket sales do the talking. The message, of overwhelming support for Catamount’s mission, came loud and clear. When Fried spoke to the winners, their donation left him speechless, and then tearful. “We tried to broadcast the call live, but had technical difficulties,” he said. “It’s a good thing. I was too choked up to hold my end of the conversation.”
Since the pandemic, the winning couple said they’ve missed Catamount and have been worried about the arts center’s future and even the staff, whom they call “amazing.” “We realize (Catamount) is a jewel we’ve been privileged to enjoy, essential to making life up here as enjoyable as it is.” When the couple bought their raffle tickets, they discussed what they would do with the cash if they won. It was a very short discussion; they both knew they wanted to give it back. “Whatever we can do to advance the cause, we’ll do happily.”
