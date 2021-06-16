Another Big Improvement Grant Lands Locally

NEWPORT CITY — Another big batch of grant money is coming to the downtown for improvements.
USDA Rural Development announced that a disaster relief grant worth $119,637 was awarded to the city. Funds were provided through the Community Facilities Disaster Relief Grant program, as the area was affected by flooding in 2018.
Said Cheryl Ducharme, acting State Director for USDA Rural Development in Vermont, “Newport offers legitimate four-season opportunities for outdoor recreation, shopping and dining. It is a growing hub of economic development in the Northeast Kingdom, and this funding will improve safety while adding life, light, color and texture to the downtown area.”
The project benefiting from the grant involves the intersection in front of the Waterfront Mall.
“The project serves to enhance traffic flow and pedestrian safety at that intersection as it flows into Gardner Park,” City Manager Laura Dolgin said in an email. “Part of the project will replace the traffic signals at the 3 intersections along the causeway, and improve the streetscape lighting.”
Dolgin said the work will help the city become a more attractive destination.
“We are thrilled to receive this type of recognition from the USDA, and we are equally thrilled to have the opportunity to advance one of the many projects highlighted in the Waterfront and Downtown Master Plan,” she said.
The USDA grant follows closely another grant the city received last month to advance initiatives identified in the Waterfront and Downtown Master Plan. Last month the state awarded a grant worth $90,500 to help replace ornamental street lighting on Main Street.
The total cost of the street lighting project is $181,000. The grant, from the Vermont Downtown Board through the state’s Downtown Transportation Fund, covers half with the other half paid for by the City and in-kind labor and equipment from the Department of Public Works. The project will upgrade 59 streetlights.
Information about the USDA grant provided Tuesday notes that the grant will help “make the downtown area safer and more attractive for pedestrians, bikers and motorists, and create easier navigation to surrounding recreational opportunities.”
