LYNDON — Local law enforcement is on the lookout for the driver of a box truck too tall for the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge who drove the truck through the bridge anyway, causing damage.

A nearby surveillance camera shows an Enterprise six wheel box truck approaching the covered bridge from the south at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. As the truck enters the bridge it makes contact with the wooden face of the bridge. As it continues through the bridge, boards can be seen falling to the ground. The truck continues to the north end of the bridge, where it pauses briefly, then drives through the north facing of the bridge. Again, boards fall to the ground.

As the video footage progresses (Seen Here), once off the bridge, the driver of the truck stops and exits the truck. He walks around the truck, looking at the damage on the bridge and at the truck itself. A passenger also checks on the damage. The truck remains stopped there for almost two minutes investigating the damage before the operator re-enters the box truck and drives off. It turns north on Gilman Road and drives out of the video.

The Town of Lyndon road crew responded and repaired the damage.

Anyone with information on the truck or driver is asked to contact the Lyndonville Police Department at 802-626-1271.

