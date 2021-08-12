LYNDON — Local law enforcement is on the lookout for the driver of a box truck too tall for the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge who drove the truck through the bridge anyway, causing damage.
A nearby surveillance camera shows an Enterprise six wheel box truck approaching the covered bridge from the south at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. As the truck enters the bridge it makes contact with the wooden face of the bridge. As it continues through the bridge, boards can be seen falling to the ground. The truck continues to the north end of the bridge, where it pauses briefly, then drives through the north facing of the bridge. Again, boards fall to the ground.
As the video footage progresses, once off the bridge, the driver of the truck stops and exits the truck. He walks around the truck, looking at the damage on the bridge and at the truck itself. A passenger also checks on the damage. The truck remains stopped there for almost two minutes investigating the damage before the operator re-enters the box truck and drives off. It turns north on Gilman Road and drives out of the video.
The Town of Lyndon road crew responded and repaired the damage.
Anyone with information on the truck or driver is asked to contact the Lyndonville Police Department at 802-626-1271.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Word is that the small sign for the low bridge is about 1.4 mile before the bridge at an intersection. To bad common sense is not. There should be a sign posted at the bridge. Tweedle dee, tweedle dumb.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.