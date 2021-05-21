While the state is in the final push to reach the remaining vaccination goal to lift COVID-19 restrictions, the Northeast Kingdom continues to lag the state average, potentially leaving it more vulnerable to future cases with easing restrictions.
On Friday, Gov. Phil Scott announced the moment the state reaches 80% of eligible Vermonters receiving at least their first vaccination dose he will lift the remaining restrictions. Currently, the state is at 71% of eligible people receiving at least 1 dose and an additional 27,954 Vermonters receiving their first dose would meet that goal. State projections suggest if the pace of vaccinations continues that goal could be met by the second week of June.
However, the Northeast Kingdom has the three lowest vaccination rates by county and is more than 10 percentage points behind the statewide average, with 62.2% of Caledonia County residents receiving at least 1 dose, 61.8% of Orleans County residents and 53.8% of Essex County residents. The highest county in the state is Chittenden with 77%.
According to data prepared by the Department of Financial Regulation, which oversees the state’s COVID-19 data analysis and projections, the NEK has consistently had the highest number of active cases on a per capita basis for over a month now, with more than 2.5 times the number of active cases on a per capita basis than the Burlington Metro area.
On Friday, during the media briefing at which he announced the state’s goal to lift restrictions, he recognized that some parts of the state may still have some catching up to do.
“It’s not a perfect system, it’s not a perfect system when you look across the country either,” said Scott “We are one of the better performing states if not the best-performing state and we have other states that are half where we are so that’s a concern regardless of where you go and what you do.”
“I will say that we are not going to stop vaccinating people when we lift all the restrictions or cease with the emergency order. We are going to continue to set up clinics, advocate for people to get their vaccination, and continue to try and meet people where they are and that includes the Northeast Kingdom,” said Scott. “So this isn’t over by any means but I believe at that point, when we hit 80%, the majority of people will be protected and it will be up to the other 20% to protect themselves and they should continue to wear masks and protect themselves and distance themselves from others who are not vaccinated - it’s as simple as that - but we will continue to provide guidance and opportunities for them to be vaccinated.”
Vaccination Clinics
Expanding accessibility and convenience has been a primary focus for the state in the most recent weeks. That includes a large push this weekend to celebrate EMS week and stage a number of walk-in clinics around the state provided by various EMS and fire department partners.
In the Northeast Kingdom, there will be several locations providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations this weekend for 18 and older walk-in recipients, including:
Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon - Newport EMS Station at 830 Union St.
Sunday, 9-11:30 a.m. - Bradford Fire Department at 135 Carson Lane.
Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon - Orleans EMS Station at 4394 Barton Orleans Road.
Sunday, noon-2 p.m. - Glover Town Green
Sunday, 3-5 p.m. - North Beach in Westmore
Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Norris Cotton Cancer Center - North in St. Johnsbury at 1080 Hospital Drive.
Caledonia County Death
While overall cases and deaths continue to drop across the state, the Northeast Kingdom recorded another COVID-19 related death this week. The death was of a Caledonia County resident, marking the 7th for the county and the 20th for the NEK. There have been 2 in Essex County and 11 in Orleans County, with the most recent there coming earlier this month.
For over the last week the NEK has leveled off it daily average of new cases at between 7 and 8 cases per day. This is down significantly from the high of over 30 reached in late March and early April.
The regional total is now at 2,611 cases, with 1,060 in Caledonia, 1,265 in Orleans and 286 in Essex.
The Vermont Health Department reports that the number and variety of detected variants have grown in the NEK. The UK variant remains the dominant with 14 cases confirmed in Caledonia County, 12 in Orleans County and now 1 in Essex County. The B.1.429 California variant has also now been identified in the region with 2 cases in Caledonia and 5 cases in Orleans. These likely represent an undercount since the state has limited capacity to obtain genomic sequencing on test samples.
Border Closure Extended
This week also saw another month’s extension to the closure of the Canadian border to nonessential travel.
On Tuesday Gov. Scott spoke about his conference with New England governors and premieres from Canada’s eastern provinces. “We spoke about the border. I think all of us were joined together in advocating for, when it’s safe, opening up the border,” said Scott.
Scott noted Canada is still behind the US and Vermont in vaccination rates and expected the border to remain closed for at least another month.
“I think we all have a common interest. We all want to see the border opened back up but this won’t be forced and it will be when both sides - the US and Canada - can agree to do so,” said Scott.
Scott said he is hopeful the border will be reopened by mid-summer, and he is hopeful that pent-up demand from Vermonters and those around New England will help the tourism industry.
“I still believe we will have a decent year but believe it will be a spectacular year if the border is opened back up before the end of the summer.”
On Wednesday the Department of Homeland Security announced the border would remain closed at least until June 21. On Tuesday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was targeting a 75% vaccination rate among Canadians for the country to consider re-opening the border. As of midweek, 46% of Canadians had been vaccinated.
