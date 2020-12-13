The St. Johnsbury COVID Response team announced Sunday a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Academy community. The team shared that the individual had not been physically on campus since Dec. 2.
SJA was working directly with the Vermont Department of Health regarding contact tracing. With the help of SJA’s on-campus staff, the school has been following and will continue to follow all of safety and response procedures at school, and will monitor this situation as well.
