The last week the Northeast Kingdom recorded another COVID-19 related death and well over 200 new cases as the Delta surge continues to impact the region and Vermont.
An Orleans County resident was the latest person to die of the coronavirus. The regional total is now 42 deaths with 20 fatalities in Orleans County, 20 in Caledonia County and 2 in Essex County.
While Vermont posted two of its biggest days for new cases last Wednesday and Thursday, the NEK followed suit with 113 cases on Wednesday and 104 cases on Thursday, according to the latest Health Department data as of Sunday afternoon.
The Northeast Kingdom is now averaging over 60 cases per day, a new high for the region.
There have now been 5,995 cases in the NEK, with 2,150 in Caledonia, 3,198 in Orleans and 647 in Essex County.
It took 17 months for the NEK to reach its first 3,000 cases — from March 22, 2020 to Aug. 29, 2021. Since then, the NEK has 2,995 cases in just under 11 weeks. In that same 11 weeks, 20 NEK residents have died, nearly half the region’s total fatalities of the entire pandemic.
Vaccinations
Vaccinations in the NEK counties continue to lag the rest of the state in several categories, including first dose, completed vaccinations, and now booster doses. According to data posted by the Health Department Sunday morning, 24 percent of vaccinated people in Caledonia County have received a booster dose, 24 percent in Essex County and 26 percent in Orleans County. The statewide average is 29 percent, the county with the lowest booster rate is Windham with 21 percent.
Just over one week into the 5- to 11-year-old vaccination process shows that approximately 400 NEK youth have been vaccinated out of 4,593 eligible children. That is roughly 9 percent of the age bracket, with the statewide average at 11 percent. A clinic for children was held by NVRH at the Green Mountain Mall vaccine clinic site that served about 150 youth. Many additional school-based clinics are scheduled in the days and weeks ahead across the NEK and state.
Prison Cases
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were detected in outbreak testing conducted Nov. 10 at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. Five of the cases are in the incarcerated population and three are among staff.
There are now a total of five incarcerated cases and nine staff cases at NSCF who are considered currently positive for COVID. The facility is on full lockdown and contact tracing is underway. Further testing dates will be scheduled in partnership with Vermont Department of Health.
As of Friday morning, a total of 16 incarcerated individuals have been medically cleared from COVID-19 status in the outbreak at the Northeast Corrections Complex in St. Johnsbury, leaving a total of four incarcerated positives at that facility. Statewide there are currently 10 positive incarcerated cases and 17 positive staff cases across four correctional facilities and one field office.
Updates on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/covid-19-information-page.
