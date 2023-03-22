Another ‘Discovery’ Issue Against the State Filed In Orleans Court
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

Judge Lisa A. Warren’s recent felony case dismissal and sanction against the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office has led to another case dismissal request.

Newport defense attorney Trudy Miller has filed a motion in Orleans Superior Court to dismiss a lewd & lascivious conduct charge against her client, Kasey Ainsworth.

