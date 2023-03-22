Another ‘Discovery’ Issue Against the State Filed In Orleans Court

Judge Lisa A. Warren’s recent felony case dismissal and sanction against the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office has led to another case dismissal request.
Newport defense attorney Trudy Miller has filed a motion in Orleans Superior Court to dismiss a lewd & lascivious conduct charge against her client, Kasey Ainsworth.
Judge Warren dismissed jury trial convictions earlier this month against David Vaz, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts, as a sanction against the prosecutor’s office for a “major discovery violation.”
Orleans Superior Court
Judge Warren found in her ruling that the state did not provide exculpatory evidence (discovery) to the defense, which may have been favorable to the defendant, as required by law.
Former Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett, who is now a judge, was the lead prosecutor on the case against Vaz last year.
Attorney Miller argued in her motion that it took over three years for the state to provide her with information that might be favorable to her client.
“The Information and Affidavit provided in the ‘Defense Packet’ described in some detail a disclosure that the putative victim made in an interview with DCF and the police on 5/8/19,” wrote Attorney Miller. “Nowhere in the ‘Defense Packet’ is there any mention of the fact that in the same 5/8/19 interview, the putative victim also disclosed another individual had inappropriately touched her. From the very start of this case, the undersigned had no notice whatsoever that any inappropriate contact by any other individuals had been disclosed, or had any connection to Kasey Ainsworth’s case.”
Attorney Miller also argued that the alleged victim made almost identical allegations against both Ainsworth and the other individual.
“There is no way the State could claim that this material is not exculpatory,” wrote Attorney Miller.
