ST. JOHNSBURY — Today was supposed to mark the return to residential life in the New Avenue House, but the elevator isn’t ready for tenants so the move-in date is delayed to Dec. 1.
Summit Properties, which is managing the three upper floors of residential space in the building, was prepared to direct the first few building inhabitants to their new apartments today, but they learned earlier this week that the elevator would be inaccessible.
“We had about three that we thought were going to be able to come in by (today),” said John Hunt, director of property management and compliance for Summit.
Upon hearing the news that the elevator, although operational, could not transport people because it has not gone through inspections, the decision was made to delay apartment occupancy.
“The elevator is not needed for a certificate of occupancy, but it is needed for mobility issues,” said Hunt, and beyond issues of mobility, an elevator makes moving stuff in much easier. The residents scheduled for arrival today were headed for the fourth floor.
Hunt said flexibility and patience are needed in a process like this. He said having to delay occupancy is part of a schedule that’s been “fluid all along.”
Patrick Shattuck, executive director of Rural Edge, a managing partner on the multi-million dollar New Avenue House project, said there can be no further delay beyond Dec. 1. He is eager for the tenants to get into their new homes. People need housing with the onset of winter, he said.
“We’ve got people living in tents. It is cold out,” he said. “People thought they were going to be in their new homes for the holidays, for Thanksgiving.”
The elevator installation has contributed to a couple of delays with the New Avenue House project that officials believed could be finished in September.
The building’s renovation, envisioned by Duncan Wisniewski Architects Bob Duncan and Taryn Barrett, a St. Johnsbury Academy Alumna, and executed by Bread Loaf Corporation provides 40 apartments on the upper three floors with the first floor for several commercial tenants. The building is a condominium; the residential condominium is owned by New Avenue Housing Limited Partnership. Rural Edge and Evernorth (formerly Housing Vermont) are the managing general partners of the Partnership. The commercial space is owned by New Depot Square Commercial Properties, LLC; the managing member is Kingdom Development Company.
Schindler Elevator Corporation installed the elevator, which is a critical piece of the restored building and a significant upgrade. The elevator that served the previous building tenants when it was called Depot Square Apartments was too small to allow for medical gurneys to fit, which meant carrying patients down the stairs.
Project completion was first impacted when Bread Load learned that the elevator wouldn’t be delivered until September. Because the elevator wasn’t ready for installation sooner, some parts of the construction related to the area around the elevator and the path into the building through which the elevator needed to travel had to be delayed.
Because an elevator installation is such a specialized process with significant liability concerns, only the two on-site Schindler installers could be involved with the work.
Mark Harris, site manager for Bread Loaf Corporation, said in many cases with project subcontractors Bread Loaf workers can lend a hand to expedite different aspects of the work, but not so with elevator installation.
“It’s a technical install,” he said. “The liability with the elevator, that’s the biggest piece,” said Harris. “There’s no halfway.”
Two inspections still need to happen with the elevator, with the first scheduled by Wednesday of next week, to be done by Schindler. A favorable state inspection must follow that before Schindler will deem the elevator accessible to the public.
Apart from the elevator, the building is ready to house people, Harris said. What’s left for the Bread Loaf workers is cosmetic, “punch list” tasks. On Friday, workers moved about on the second and first floors.
Because workers are still on site Hunt said a delay to Dec. 1 might not be so terrible.
“This delay might be a blessing in disguise,” he said, referring to the possibility that tenants and workers would need to navigate around each other if residents were moved in now.
Hunt said none of the people who were scheduled to move in today are without a home.
The plan, he said, will be to move in 24 people in the first week beginning on Dec. 1. He said all 40 apartments should be filled by the end of the year.
Among the new tenants is at least one who lived in the building when it was the Depot Square Apartments, said Hunt. She attended an open house on Thursday and seemed happy to be returning to a whole new space.
“Before she even left last night (Thursday) she had texted (us) and said ‘get me in,’ Hunt said. “It’s totally different. It’s a whole different environment. It’s a whole different look. What they’re moving into is night and day (from what it was).”
Thursday’s open house, with Rural Edge staff serving as guides, was popular, Shattuck said.
“We’ve had a great turnout,” he said as the tour winded down at 6 p.m. on Thursday. “We’ve had at least 150. When we started (at 4 p.m.) the line was down past Kingdom Table.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.