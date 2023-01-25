Another Family Member Charged In Excavator Assault
Vermont State Police Dashcam video shows troopers under attack from an excavator allegedly driven by Wayne Tallman during the arrest of Tallman’s son, Brandon. (VSP)

Another family member has been charged in connection with an excavator attack on two Vermont State Troopers.

Dashcam video from the Vermont State Police.

Amy Tallman, 49, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of impeding a public officer. Tallman was then released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

