Another Family Member Charged In Excavator Assault

Another family member has been charged in connection with an excavator attack on two Vermont State Troopers.
Amy Tallman, 49, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of impeding a public officer. Tallman was then released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
In June of 2022, troopers arrived at the Tallman residence located 178 Scott Road in Hardwick to take Brandon Tallman, 24, into custody.
But Brandon’s father, Wayne Tallman, 52, used an excavator to try and stop the police from arresting his son. Wayne Tallman later pleaded guilty to three felony charges in Caledonia Superior Court in exchange for a sentence of 2-4 years, all suspended, except for 90 days to serve in jail.
But Brandon’s mother, Amy Tallman, was also at the scene.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Amy then came around from the front of the residence,” wrote Tpr. Skylar Velasquez in his report. “Amy then got between Troopers and Brandon to stop him from being arrested. Amy hugged Brandon, and would not let go of him, prevented Troopers from maneuvering Brandon. While she did this, Wayne took off running towards an excavator near the house. Wayne got into his excavator, started it up, and turned it around towards Trooper Schrauf, myself, Amy, and Brandon.”
Wayne Tallman then drove the excavator towards the police and swung the bucket of the excavator over a state police cruiser threatening to crush it. Wayne Tallman then swung the bucket at the head of Tpr. Velasquez, according to the report.
Wayne Tallman’s sentence includes 40 hours of community service, $441 in court surcharges and a long list of special conditions of probation which include alcohol and weapon restrictions and an order that Tallman not operate heavy machinery during the first year of his probation without a “supervisor” approved by his probation officer.
Amy Tallman faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and a $500 fine.
