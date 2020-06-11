Registration is open for meal distribution sites in the month of June. Those who register are given a window of time to pick up Farmers to Families meals at designated sites around the state. This change will streamline the process of pick-up, and help planners assess the ongoing need for such services.
A distribution is set for Monday, June 15 starting at 10 a.m. at Caledonia County Airport, on Pudding Hill Road in Lyndonville area. A food drive at that location last month drew a large crowd.
The registration process will also allow the Vermont Foodbank to connect those wishing to register with sustaining services for those with ongoing needs.
To register online, visit: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/food-help
Those who cannot register online can do so by phone by calling 2-1-1. When you arrive at the site, open your trunk, and the appropriate amount of food will be loaded by members of the Vermont National Guard. The Guard asks:
*To be sure there is plenty of space available in your car for the boxes of food.
*Requests that you please NOT bring your pet to ensure their safety while loading MREs into vehicles.
*Please wear a cloth face covering when picking up food.
*Those who are ill, have been advised to quarantine, or lack transportation can ask a friend or relative to register and pick up meals for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.