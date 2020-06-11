Registration is open for meal distribution sites in the month of June. Those who register are given a window of time to pick up Farmers to Families meals at designated sites around the state. This change will streamline the process of pick-up, and help planners assess the ongoing need for such services.

A distribution is set for Monday, June 15 starting at 10 a.m. at Caledonia County Airport, on Pudding Hill Road in Lyndonville area. A food drive at that location last month drew a large crowd.

The registration process will also allow the Vermont Foodbank to connect those wishing to register with sustaining services for those with ongoing needs.

To register online, visit: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/food-help

Those who cannot register online can do so by phone by calling 2-1-1. When you arrive at the site, open your trunk, and the appropriate amount of food will be loaded by members of the Vermont National Guard. The Guard asks:

*To be sure there is plenty of space available in your car for the boxes of food.

*Requests that you please NOT bring your pet to ensure their safety while loading MREs into vehicles.

*Please wear a cloth face covering when picking up food.

*Those who are ill, have been advised to quarantine, or lack transportation can ask a friend or relative to register and pick up meals for them.

