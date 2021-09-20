Another Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Corrections Officer

Another Coos County House of Corrections inmate has been charged with felony assault against a corrections officer in West Stewartstown.
Christopher Plaisted Comeau, 29, of Berlin, faces two Class B felony counts of assault by a prisoner.
On Aug. 4, while he was being held at the county jail on a Class A felony count of vehicle theft, prosecutors said Plaisted Comeau threw a cup at Corrections Officer Brandon Marsh that struck Marsh in the leg.
Plaisted Comeau is also accused of committing “aggravated harassment of an employee when he purposefully expelled or spit saliva at Marsh that struck Marsh in the cheek with a purpose to harass, annoy, threaten, or alarm Marsh.”
Plaisted Comeau was indicted Friday by a Coos Superior Court grand jury.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
This latest alleged assault comes after what Coos County House of Corrections Superintendent Ben Champagne, addressing the county commission in December, said has been an increasing number of high-risk offenders being brought the jail, which in recent years has had a daily inmate population hovering around 20.
In August, Justin M. Elsea, 26, of Berlin, was indicted on four Class B felony charges of assault and aggravated harassment for allegedly spitting at an officer and expelling his own urine and feces through his cell’s chase door at corrections officers.
Other incidents have led to injuries.
In March, Jesse James Sullivan, 30, was indicted on a Class A felony count of attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and three Class B felony counts of simple assault by a prisoner.
On Dec. 13 at the House of Corrections, prosecutors said Sullivan purposely stabbed with a pencil toward corrections officers, Jason Rella, Zachary Benoit, Leslie Lord and Scott Williamson in an attempt to cause bodily injury.
Sullivan is also accused of recklessly injuring Rella’s hand and wrist in the jamb of his cell door, punching Benoit’s helmet at least three times with his fist and causing a sprain in Benoit’s neck, and punching Lord’s helmet with his fist.
In January, Alan D. George, 63, of Jefferson, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of assault by a prisoner.
On May 3, 2020. while an inmate at the Coos County House of Corrections, prosecutors said George committed assault causing injury when he seized the arm of Corrections Officer Scott Williamson and slashed it with his fingernails.
George is also accused of ripping a protective mask from Williams’ face.
A check with the court on Monday shows all four cases pending, with pre-trial conferences for Sullivan and George scheduled for Nov. 1.
