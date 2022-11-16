Another Lawsuit Filed Against Alleged Murder-For-Hire Mastermind

Serhat Gumrukcu (Photo Courtesy of The Wall Street Journal)

Another lawsuit has been filed against a man accused of ordering the death of Danville resident Greg Davis in 2018.

Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, is being sued by a stockholder at the California company Gumrukcu co-founded known as “Enochian Biosciences Inc.”

