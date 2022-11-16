Another Lawsuit Filed Against Alleged Murder-For-Hire Mastermind

Another lawsuit has been filed against a man accused of ordering the death of Danville resident Greg Davis in 2018.
Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, is being sued by a stockholder at the California company Gumrukcu co-founded known as “Enochian Biosciences Inc.”
Several other company officials including the board chairman and CEO are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that Gumrukcu was just a con man who lied about being a doctor and that the company covered-up Gumrukcu’s past - which later led to a significant drop in the company’s value.
The FBI says Gumrukcu wanted Davis dead because he feared Davis would interfere with the formation of Enochian Biosciences in 2018 - which investigators say eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in stock.
U.S. District Court
In September, stockholder Samuel I. Koenig filed a lawsuit in California District Court alleging that the company claimed that Enochian was developing technology for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, influenza, coronavirus and cancer based upon Gumrukcu’s scientific research.
The lawsuit claims Gumrukcu was described as a scientific “genius” and the “inventor” of the technology that was fueling the company’s product pipeline.
“Gumrukcu has been paid over $20 million by Enochian in connection with licensing and other contractual agreements between him, entities controlled by him, and the Company,” reads the lawsuit.
However, the lawsuit cites an online report in June by “Hindenburg Research” which specializes in “forensic financial research.”
The report says Gumrukcu possessed none of his claimed credentials.
“The Hindenburg Report revealed that Gumrukcu was not and was never a licensed medical doctor in any jurisdiction,” reads the report. “To the contrary, he had purchased a fake Russian medical degree on the black market and ‘was arrested based on accusations of falsely posing as a doctor in Turkey in 2012.’”
The lawsuit says that in February of 2017, Gumrukcu was arrested after the State of California charged him with a total of 14 felonies including fraud, identity theft and check kiting.
But the lawsuit also alleges that the leaders Enochian Biosciences knew about Gumrukcu’s criminal history.
“According to the Hindenburg Report, Enochian Board members knew - but concealed - Gumrukcu’s criminal history from investors,” reads the lawsuit. “Though Gumrukcu’s criminal past was known, no disclosure was made. Instead, a steady stream of positive comments regarding Gumrukcu and his purported work was fed to stockholders.”
In addition to Gumrukcu, the lawsuit names eight other defendants including company co-founder and board Chairman Rene Sindlev, CEO Mark Dybul, company directors Carol Brosgart, Gregg Alton, James Sapirstein, Henrik Gronfeldt-Sorenson, Jayne McNicol and former director Carl Sandler.
The lawsuit asks the court for a jury trial declaring that Gumrukcu and the other defendants have “breached, and aided and abetted the breach of their fiduciary duties to Enochian and its shareholders.”
The lawsuit asks for damages, restitution, attorney’s fees and other costs and expenses.
Prosecutors allege that Gumrukcu was involved in an oil deal with Greg Davis, 49, and that after Gumrukcu missed some payments, Davis threatened to report him to law enforcement.
Prosecutors have said that any complaints by Davis to law enforcement could have ended the Enochian deal for Gumrukcu.
In June, Greg Davis’ widow, Melissa Davis, filed a lawsuit against Gumrukcu in U.S. District Court seeking at least $25 million dollars in damages.
Gumrukcu is now being held in federal detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
