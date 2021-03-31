ST. JOHNSBURY — For the second time a large banner advocating “life” was stolen from its posts outside the Catholic Church on Wednesday.
Stretching 10 feet across five metal rods on the grounds of St. John the Evangelist church the banner read “40 Days For Life.” Smaller letters printed on the banner noted “Pray to end abortion.”
Amy Cochran, of St. Johnsbury, who attends St. John, got permission from the church to post the banner on the church property. The location is close to the Main Street sidewalk and is directly in front of motorists on Maple Street stopping at the intersection with Main Street. Also in the area is a granite monument noting, “In Memory Of The Souls Of The Unborn.”
The banner was created through an international campaign to end abortion, which advocates a 40-day emphasis on prayer, fasting and community outreach. Each banner cost Cochran about $140. She’s now out nearly $280, and she said she’s planning to order another banner.
She said the issue of abortion is important and something that she herself went through.
“It affected my life to such an extent I’m going to put up another sign,” she said.
The first banner was stolen late in February. Cochran reported the theft to the St. Johnsbury Police. She called the police again after the second banner was taken on Wednesday afternoon. Cochran learned of the theft only minutes after it took place early in the afternoon on Wednesday and immediately dialed 911.
Unlike the first theft, this time there was a witness who had a few details to share.
Phil Towne, the owner of Green Thumb Landscaping, was across Main Street doing some landscaping work outside a residence when he saw the banner being carried away. He said at the moment he didn’t realize it was being stolen.
“I looked up and saw this girl running with this thing flapping in the breeze,” he said.
She got into a car with a male and they rode away, heading south on Main Street. He told police the people were in their late teens or early 20s.
Towne said had he known a crime was occurring he would have gotten the license plate number. He did notice that the plate was from Massachusetts and that the female was wearing red pants.
“What the hell is wrong with people,” said Towne, “stealing like that, especially from a church … and in broad daylight too.”
Cochran didn’t believe it was a simple juvenile prank. She said it was likely a criminal reaction to the anti-abortion message printed on the banner.
Police Lt. Mark Bickford, who spoke to Cochran and Towne about the crime, agreed with Cochran’s assessment.
“My gut tells me if it happens once, it’s a prank, but if it happens again just a few weeks later it’s more banner related,” he said. “There’s more than one or two people out there who are against what the banner is representing.”
Vicki Mednick, of West Danville, who also attends church at St. John, arrived at the church shortly after the theft. She said the reactions to the banner and a daily prayer time that happens beside it have been mixed.
On Wednesday morning, a passerby offered to help Cochran put the sign up, but recently Mednick witnessed a negative reaction. She said a man in a red truck drove by when she was standing near the sign and “cussed” her.
“It’s because we’re out there,” said Mednick. “It’s an irritant.”
“It brings it in front of people’s faces,” said Cochran.
Lt. Bickford said if anyone has information about the banner theft they should call the police department at 748-2314.
Cochran said her intention was to keep the banner up through Easter, but now she plans to buy another one and keep it up longer.
“This was my little mission, to put it up (each morning) and take it down (every evening),” said Cochran. “This means a lot to me.”
